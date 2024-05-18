Benchmarks hover near opening levels; Pharma shares rises

At 11:45 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 63.4 points or 0.09% to 73,984.77. The Nifty 50 index added 28.35 points or 0.13% to 22,494.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.57% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.87%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,365 shares rose and 911 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.76% % to 19,126.35. The index shed 0.06% in the past trading sessions.

Zydus Lifesciences (up 5%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 3.56%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.76%) and Ipca Laboratories (up 2.54%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Mankind Pharma (up 1.74%), Granules India (up 1.51%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.86%), Sanofi India (up 0.77%) and Lupin (up 0.65%).

Stocks in spotlight:

Go Fashion (India) added 2.05% after the company said that it has entered into a new five-year franchise agreement with Apparel Group, a leader in global fashion and lifestyle retail.

Bandhan Bank rose 0.77%. The company s net profit tumbled 93.24% to Rs 54.62 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 808.29 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. However total income grew by 20.13% to Rs 5,883.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 4,897.39 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

