Bharat Heavy Electricals soars on robust Q4 earnings
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited surged 12.34% to Rs 395.90 after the company reported a sharp jump in quarterly earnings.On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up 155.82% YoY and 230.50% QoQ.
Revenue from operations rose 36.87% YoY to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4 FY26, while growing 45.29% QoQ, driven by strong performance in both power and industry segments.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.59 crore in Q4 FY26, up 145.24% YoY and 232.33% QoQ.
On the cost front, cost of materials and services rose 19.59% YoY to Rs 8,346.12 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 29.6% YoY to Rs 1,994.48 crore. Other expenses declined 18.97% YoY to Rs 542.15 crore during the quarter.
On the operational front, segment performance remained robust. Revenue from the power segment rose 53.57% YoY to Rs 9,509.85 crore in Q4 FY26, while the industry segment declined marginally by 0.02% YoY to Rs 2,800.52 crore.
Also Read
For the full year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,600.26 crore, up 199.72% YoY, while revenue rose 19.21% YoY to Rs 33,782.18 crore. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs 2,138.61 crore, up 186.86% YoY.
Cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 5,837.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,192.47 crore in FY25.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (70% on face value of Rs 2) for FY26.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. The Government of India held 58.17% stake in the company as on March 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST