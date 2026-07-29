Brigade Group acquires 2-acre land parcel for residential development

With estimated gross development value of Rs 400 cr

Brigade Group has announced the outright purchase of a 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road in South Bengaluru. The company will develop a premium residential project on the site with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs. 400 crore. Strategically located on one of South Bengaluru's most sought-after residential corridors, the project will offer homes that blend contemporary living with spaces that foster connectivity, wellness, and long-term value.

Commenting on the acquisition, Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises, said, Kanakapura Road has emerged as a key growth corridor in Bengaluru, driven by expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity and rising demand from homebuyers seeking a quality living environment. This acquisition aligns with our long-term residential strategy of deepening our presence in high-potential micro markets and creating communities that are designed for the way people aspire to live. We are increasingly seeing demand for homes that offer access to quality social infrastructure and foster meaningful community experiences."