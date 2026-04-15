CESC Ltd gains for fifth session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.82, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

CESC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.82, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. CESC Ltd has risen around 4.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.