City Union Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.55, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.63% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24012.35, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.75, up 2% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.63% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

