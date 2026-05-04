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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commodities Buzz: US dollar net speculative long positions drop modestly

Commodities Buzz: US dollar net speculative long positions drop modestly

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market further cut net long positions but their overall positioning stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4508 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026, marking a decrease of 475 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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