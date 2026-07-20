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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

GNA Axles Ltd, TV Vision Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and M K Proteins Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2026.

GNA Axles Ltd, TV Vision Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and M K Proteins Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2026.

Creative Eye Ltd lost 11.56% to Rs 5.66 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1656 shares in the past one month.

 

GNA Axles Ltd tumbled 7.71% to Rs 523.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40843 shares in the past one month.

TV Vision Ltd crashed 7.66% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3085 shares in the past one month.

Aastha Spintex Ltd corrected 7.06% to Rs 108. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

M K Proteins Ltd pared 6.13% to Rs 4.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32254 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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