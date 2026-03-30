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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency market shut for trading

Currency market shut for trading

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

On 31st March 2026 and 1st April 2026

The currency market will be shut for trading on 31st March 2026, on account of holiday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, and on 1st April 2026 on account of holiday for Annual Bank Closing. The trading will resume on 2nd April 2026.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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