Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 25.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 98.11 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel declined 25.90% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 98.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.98.1194.724.515.523.654.251.652.241.231.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News