Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 25.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 98.11 croreNet profit of Panchmahal Steel declined 25.90% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 98.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales98.1194.72 4 OPM %4.515.52 -PBDT3.654.25 -14 PBT1.652.24 -26 NP1.231.66 -26
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST