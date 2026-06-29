DCX Systems rises after securing orders worth Rs 436 crore

DCX Systems jumped 3.63% to Rs 198.55 after the company announced that it has secured purchase orders worth Rs 435.85 crore in the normal course of business.

The company received orders worth Rs 431.83 crore, comprising an export order of Rs 409.40 crore for the supply of electronic kits and domestic and export orders worth Rs 22.43 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

Separately, its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, received domestic and export orders worth Rs 4.02 crore for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 20.70 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 62.31% year-on-year to Rs 207.27 crore in Q4 FY26.

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