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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Lal PathLabs jumps after Q4 results

Dr. Lal PathLabs jumps after Q4 results

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Dr. Lal PathLabs surged 17.87% to Rs 1,612.60 after the diagnostics major reported quarterly performance.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q4 FY26, down 15.1% YoY. Revenue rose 16.6% YoY to Rs 703 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY26, up 10.5% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 26.6%, compared to 28.1% in the year-ago period, indicating some margin compression.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 160 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.2% YoY.

On the cost front, material expenses rose 14.4% YoY to Rs 135 crore, employee benefit expenses increased 18.3% YoY to Rs 129 crore, while other expenses were up 17.1% YoY at Rs 151 crore during the quarter, reflecting continued investments in operations.

 

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 510 crore, while revenue increased 12.2% YoY to Rs 2,763 crore. EBITDA grew 8.2% YoY to Rs 752 crore, though margin moderated to 27.2% from 28.3% in the previous year.

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The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share (40% on face value of Rs 10) for FY26.

On the strategic front, the company's board approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Shahbazkers Diagnostic Centre, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary. It also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, marking its intent to expand internationally.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of Rs 1,526 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Dr Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. As on 31 March 2026 the company has 312 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai), 7,727 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 13,935 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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