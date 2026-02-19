Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's Labs acquires 'Progynova' portfolio from UK's Mercury Pharma Group

Dr. Reddy's Labs acquires 'Progynova' portfolio from UK's Mercury Pharma Group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mercury Pharma Group (MPGL) to acquire its trademarks, Progynova and Cyclo Progynova and related assets for India.

Based in UK, the Mercury Pharma Group is a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Progynova (estradiol valerate) is an oral hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Cyclo Progynova (estradiol valerate and norgestrel) is a combined hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms, providing both estrogen and progestogen components.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2025, the Progynova brand had recorded sales of Rs 100 crore.

 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low, slips 600 pts, Nifty tests 25,650; Newgen Software up 14%

cancer test, blood test

Crispr optical blood test spots lung cancer biomarkers at near-zero levels

Sarvam, Sarvam AI (Photo: X/SarvamForDevs)

India unveils 3 sovereign AI models at Delhi Summit: Key features, details

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

India built what no other country could: Macron at India AI summit 2026

PM Modi

AI Summit: PM Modi bats for democratisation of AI, making it human-centric

The company stated that this acquisition would strengthen Dr. Reddys gynaecology portfolio and mark its strategic entry into the hormone replacement therapy segment.

The total cost of this acquisition of $32.15 million, which at the prevailing exchange rate of Rs 91.09 per dollar, translates to Rs 292.85 crore.

M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: "The acquisition will serve as the spearhead of our expansion into the HRT segment, strengthening our existing gynaecology portfolio in India.

With our established market access, we are uniquely positioned to extend the reach of the acquired assets and deliver greater impact."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company had reported a 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,209.8 crore despite of 4.4% jump in revenue to Rs 8,716.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 1283.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet receives MoU for induction of 10 aircrafts

SpiceJet receives MoU for induction of 10 aircrafts

ITCONS E-Solutions gains as bags manpower outsourcing contract from UCIL

ITCONS E-Solutions gains as bags manpower outsourcing contract from UCIL

GNG Electronics rises after inking pan-India distribution deals with Ingram Micro, Supertron Electronics

GNG Electronics rises after inking pan-India distribution deals with Ingram Micro, Supertron Electronics

Bharat Electronics to consider interim dividend on 27 Feb'26

Bharat Electronics to consider interim dividend on 27 Feb'26

Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance