Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 281.14 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 4.87% to Rs 69.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.78% to Rs 1135.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 28.80% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 281.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.