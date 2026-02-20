Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 161.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.59% to Rs 57.83 crore

Net Loss of Edel Finance Co reported to Rs 161.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.59% to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.8394.1780.6795.75-115.30-7.06-115.30-7.06-161.95-6.05

