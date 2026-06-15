Embassy Developments Ltd Spurts 4.5%, BSE Realty index Gains 2.66%

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 12.24% over last one month compared to 4.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd gained 4.5% today to trade at Rs 61.73. The BSE Realty index is up 2.66% to quote at 6170.27. The index is up 4.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 3.31% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 3.23% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 21.11 % over last one year compared to the 5.49% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 12.24% over last one month compared to 4.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10421 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.9 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.38 on 02 Apr 2026.

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