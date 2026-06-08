EMS emerges as L1 bidder for construction work in Varanasi

EMS announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi.

The contract involves surveying, soil investigation, design, and the supply of all materials, labour, tools, and plants (T&P) required for the laying of sewer networks and house connections in four wardsShivpurwa, Tulasipur, Birdopur, and Kajipuraout of the 18 identified problematic wards under Nagar Nigam, Varanasi. The project will be executed on a turnkey basi

The said order value is Rs 102.84 crore and it wil executed within 24 months.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 88.03% to Rs 5.58 crore despite a 55.35% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 120.49 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.36% to end at Rs 291.05 on the BSE.

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