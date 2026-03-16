Euro speculative net longs at three-month low
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market extended fall to a three-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 105144 contracts in the data reported through March 10, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 31354 net long contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST