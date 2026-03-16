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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs at three-month low

Euro speculative net longs at three-month low

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market extended fall to a three-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 105144 contracts in the data reported through March 10, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 31354 net long contracts.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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