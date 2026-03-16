Bajel Projects soars on bagging order from Tata Power Company

Bajel Projects soared 17.83% to Rs 164.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order from Tata Power Company.

The contract involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of monopoles, including foundation works, for the 220 kV KalwaKalyanPal transmission line project in Mumbai.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, falls within the companys ordinary course of business. The project involves the construction of a 220 kV transmission line using monopole structures.

The company said the project is expected to be completed within 10 months from the date of issuance of the purchase order.

Bajel Projects added that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.46 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.64% year-on-year to Rs 562.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Tata Power Company is a part of the Tata Group and primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The companys consolidated net profit fell 25.1% to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The stock declined 1.10% to Rs 390.60 on the BSE.

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