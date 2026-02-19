SpiceJet gains after inking MoU to induct 10 aircraft for fleet expansion

Spicejet added 2.01% to Rs 17.29 after the compnay said it has received a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking a fresh step in its capacity expansion and network rebuilding plans.

The move comes close on the heels of the Boards approval for a calibrated fleet ramp-up to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return of grounded planes.

The airline said it has doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from about 55 crores to 105 crores. Riding on the momentum, SpiceJet plans to scale up capacity to 220 crore ASKMs by Winter 2026 and operate over 300 daily flights, aiming to strengthen connectivity, enhance operational reliability and meet rising passenger demand through disciplined growth.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer (CBO), SpiceJet, said, Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers.

SpiceJet is engaged in the business of providing air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo and other allied activities.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 241.57 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 20.44 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14.1% year on year to Rs 1,345.47 crore in Q3 FY26.

