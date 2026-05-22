GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third consecutive session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4875.2, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 158.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% jump in NIFTY and a 13.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4875.2, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23813. The Sensex is at 75784.77, up 0.8%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 8.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40277.8, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 95.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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