GHV Infra Projects secures order worth Rs 123 crore

GHV Infra Projects has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Enmas EPC Power Projects (JV) for:

(a) supply, at the site of installation, of all materials required for the 28.83 MWp Grid Connected Rooftop Solar (RTS) Plants for 14,416 SC & ST Consumers.

(b) Installation, Testing and Commissioning of the RTS Plants for each of the 14,416 Consumers (in association with EEPC JV).

The work order as per the LOA is valued at approximately Rs 123 crore.

