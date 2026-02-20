Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-France partnership will influence capital formation, offer boost for long-term productivity growth

India-France partnership will influence capital formation, offer boost for long-term productivity growth

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The India-France partnership should not be seen from the realm of just diplomatic engagement but from the perspective of deeper structured economic and industrial collaboration. The contours of the pact which include the all-important Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) providing fiscal design for cross-border investment also include well timed economic effects of defence manufacturing, joint ventures (JVs), and industrial capability development on Indian economy, according to Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI.

These elements will influence capital formation, sectoral output, employment generation, a much need boost for long-term productivity growth in India, he said. France is a key defence partner of India, particularly through procurement and technology collaboration involving Dassault Aviation (Rafale aircraft programme), Safran (engine and propulsion systems) and Naval Group (submarine construction), he added.

 

In macroeconomic terms, domestic defence manufacturing affects GDP through three key channels. Direct Effect - Manufacturing of aircraft components, engines, missiles, and naval platforms adds to gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing. Backward supply value chain linkages - Through domestic sourcing upstream industries such as metallurgy, electronics, precision machining, and logistics stand to gain. Productivity - Technology transfer improves total factor productivity in high-skill sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IFGL Refractories rises after plastic refractories manufacturing segment commences operations

IFGL Refractories rises after plastic refractories manufacturing segment commences operations

KPI Green Energy completes 92.4 MW wind power project in Bhuj

KPI Green Energy completes 92.4 MW wind power project in Bhuj

INR loses momentum tracking dollar strength overseas

INR loses momentum tracking dollar strength overseas

Aurionpro deploys its cash management platform at CBC, Sri Lanka

Aurionpro deploys its cash management platform at CBC, Sri Lanka

Walmart guidance, oil spike drag Wall Street lower; traders cautious before key U.S. inflation data

Walmart guidance, oil spike drag Wall Street lower; traders cautious before key U.S. inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch