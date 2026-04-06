GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 168.50 points higher, suggesting a green start for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 9,931.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,208.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 18,262.28 crore in April (till 02 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Japan and South Korean stocks rose Monday, while most Asian markets were closed for holidays, as investors parsed the latest developments in the Middle East conflict over the weekend.

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a fresh round of threats to attack Irans power plants and civilian infrastructure starting Tuesday, if Tehran failed to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The key oil chokepoint between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula handled about one-fifth of the worlds oil supplies before the war between U.S.-Israel and Iran started on Feb. 28.

In an expletive-laden social media post, Trump vowed to bring "Hell to Iran after U.S. forces rescued an American airman in Iran last week.

He later posted about a "Tuesday 8 P.M. Eastern Time deadline without elaborating. The White House on Sunday told MS NOW that the date is the new deadline for Iran to reach a deal with the U.S.

Trump said he will hold a press conference "with the Military at the Oval Office at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Iran has pushed back against Trumps ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the critical waterway would only reopen fully after damage from the war is compensated. Tehran has continued strikes on economic and infrastructure targets in the neighboring Gulf region, including Kuwaits oil headquarters.

Eight members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies raised their production quotas on Sunday by 206,000 barrels per day for May, though the move appeared largely symbolic as the war has constrained shipments from several members.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped in volatile trading as oil prices surged following President Donald Trumps remarks that the Iran war would continue for weeks.

The blue-chip Dow declined 61.07 points, or 0.13%, closing at 46,504.67. The S&P 500 advanced 0.11% to end at 6,582.69, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.18% to settle at 21,879.18.

Domestic Market:

The key benchmark indices swung sharply on Thursday, snapping back from a steep early sell-off to close modestly higher. The benchmarks opened lower and swiftly came under pressure. The Sensex plunged over 1,588 points, while the Nifty sank 496 points in early trade, as weak global cues rattled sentiment. Selling intensified across the board at the open, with all sectoral indices in the red except IT.

The market opened on the back foot after fresh remarks by Donald Trump threatening strong action against Iran, dragging Asian indices lower. Rising US Treasury yields, a firmer dollar, and Brent crude surging past $107 per barrel stoked inflation fears. A four-year low in Indias manufacturing PMI added to the pressure.

However, the sharp decline triggered a steady recovery. Through the mid-morning session, the benchmark indices consolidated in a tight band, signalling a pause in selling pressure.

Momentum picked up post noon. The Nifty carved out higher lows and higher highs, indicating a clear shift in intraday sentiment. The rebound accelerated in the afternoon, pushing the index towards the days high of 22,782.

In the final hour, mild profit booking emerged, but the index held its ground. The Nifty settled near the days high at 22,713. The rebound was supported by strength in IT and metal stocks. However, the recovery lacked strong buying conviction. Traders remain cautious, with Middle East tensions keeping volatility elevated and limiting near-term directional clarity.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 185.23 points or 0.25% to 73,319.55. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.70 points or 0.15% to 22,713.10. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex jumped 1.90% while the Nifty added 1.70%.