GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 7.00 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,891.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,492.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 27,788.18 crore so far in May (till 21 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded higher Friday as investors assess U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts at reaching a peace deal in the Middle East.

Tehran intending to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, according to a media report, could complicate negotiations with Washington, as President Donald Trump has made dismantling Irans nuclear program a central objective of his military action against Tehran.

On the data front, Japans core inflation eased more than expected in April to its lowest level since March 2022, weakening the case for an early rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 1.4%, lower than the 1.7% figure that was widely reported in the media and below the 1.8% reading in March.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record close Thursday as oil prices and Treasury yields were volatile, with traders hoping for a resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The blue-chip index gained 276.31 points, or 0.55%, for a closing record of 50,285.66. The S&P 500 advanced 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.09% to end at 26,293.10.

Domestic Market:

The key equity indices ended marginally lower on Thursday as reports of possible RBI intervention to defend the rupee unnerved investors. Reports indicated that the Reserve Bank of India is considering a range of measures to stabilise the currency, including a rate hike, additional currency swaps and raising dollars from overseas investors.

Persistent FII selling and profit booking at elevated valuations further weighed on sentiment, while weak global cues added to the pressure. The Nifty slipped below the 23,700 mark, dragged down by steep losses in IT and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points or 0.18% to 75,183.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 4.30 points or 0.02% to 23,654.70.

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