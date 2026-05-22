GMM Pfaudler reports turnaround Q4 performance

GMM Pfaudler reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.18 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 26.95 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 17% to Rs 943.55 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 806.59 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 34.83 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 13.52 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 8.99 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA declined 10% to Rs 75 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 83 crore reported in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin fell to 8% in Q4 FY26 from 10.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operationally, the company reported improving business momentum, with order intake rising 32% year-on-year during the quarter and 20% for the full financial year. The opening backlog stood at Rs 2,194 crore, marking a 34% increase over the previous year.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit rose 9.2% to Rs 57.82 crore on a 13.3% rise in revenue to Rs 3,523.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Commenting on the companys Q4 FY26 results, Tarak Patel, MD, said, "The company delivered steady performance this year, achieving 10% revenue growth and 11% EBITDA growth despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, macroeconomic headwinds, and subdued demand in our international business, particularly in Europe.

India continues to stand out, with 12% revenue growth, 22% EBITDA growth, and a 40% increase in profit after tax. In Europe, we have implemented decisive cost measures, including the closure of our UK facility and right-sizing operations in Germany, France, and Switzerland. We also commenced operations in our new Poland manufacturing facility, which will serve as a low-cost production hub for the region and enhance our long-term competitiveness. In Q4, strong operational execution was offset by margin pressure resulting from geopolitical tensions in West Asia and broader macroeconomic uncertainty."

He further added, "Order intake during the year improved by 20%, driven by non-traditional markets such as defense, oil & gas, and nuclear, which further reinforces our diversification strategy. The opening backlog stands at Rs 2,194 crore, a 34% increase over the previous year, giving us strong revenue visibility for the coming year. However, global economic conditions and geopolitical risks continue to create a challenging environment."

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, taking the total dividend payout for the year, including the interim dividend, to Rs 2 per share.

Separately, the board also approved the appointment of Gregory Gelhaus as Group CEO and Ankit Nayyar as Deputy CFO.

GMM Pfaudler delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Shares of GMM Pfaudler fell 4.16% to Rs 819.15 on the BSE.

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