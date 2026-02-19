Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 192.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, NCC Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2026.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 192.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.42% to Rs.704.65. Volumes stood at 8.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60913 shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.1,035.90. Volumes stood at 27086 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 215.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.41% to Rs.149.14. Volumes stood at 23.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 545.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.30% to Rs.628.85. Volumes stood at 212.78 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 11.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.63% to Rs.423.20. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

