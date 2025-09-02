Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 5.53 lakh vehicles in August'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 5.53 lakh vehicles in August'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp said that it has dispatched 553,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, reflecting an 8% growth compared to August 2024.

The companys two-wheeler dispatches in the same period last year were 512,360 vehicles.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 5,19,139 vehicles (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 34,588 vehicles (up 72% YoY).

While motorcycle sales increased by 5,01,523 units (up 5% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 53% YoY to 52,204 units in August 2024.

The company recorded 3.44 lakh VAHAN registrations, indicating consistent demand in both urban and rural areas. While the ongoing monsoon season has had an anticipated effect on retail sales, a positive turnaround is expected in the coming months.

 

VIDA, powered by Hero, recorded strong growth with dispatches of 12,275 units and VAHAN registrations of 13,313, driving consistent market share gains for both the month and the fiscal year to date.

The companys global business sustained its strong performance, delivering robust growth during the month and achieving rapid year-to-date growth of over 40%.

Optimistic market sentiment is anticipated for the festive season, driven by favorable monsoons, an increase in agricultural demand, and a projected boost in overall consumption due to impending GST reforms, the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 5262.40 on the BSE.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

