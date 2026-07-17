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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL Ltd Falls 3.23%

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.23%

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

HFCL Ltd has added 14.27% over last one month compared to 0.31% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.28% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd lost 3.23% today to trade at Rs 217.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.7% to quote at 3632.37. The index is down 0.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 2.7% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 1.58% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 19.23 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 14.27% over last one month compared to 0.31% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.4 on 16 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.83 on 23 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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