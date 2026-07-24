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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL Ltd Falls 3.4%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.59%

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.4%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.59%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

HFCL Ltd has lost 2.49% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.67% drop in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd lost 3.4% today to trade at Rs 200. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.59% to quote at 3517.24. The index is down 3.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 3.25% and Tata Communications Ltd lost 1.8% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 16.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has lost 2.49% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.4 on 16 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.83 on 23 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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