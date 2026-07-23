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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure rises after bagging Rs 29-cr NHAI contract

Highway Infrastructure rises after bagging Rs 29-cr NHAI contract

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Highway Infrastructure rose 1.09% to Rs 44.48 after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 28.68 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project involves the engagement of a user fee agency through an e-tender for the Kozhinjipatti Toll Plaza at Km 392+921 on the Dindigul-Samayanallur section of NH-44 (Old NH-7) in Tamil Nadu. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items, and the operation and collection of user fees at the Kozhinjipatti Fee Plaza.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 90 days.

 

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company engaged in the businesses of tollway collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate. The company reported a 25.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.82 crore in Q4 FY26, despite a 107.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 274.63 crore compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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