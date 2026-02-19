Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCX Systems secures orders worth Rs 45-cr from domestic, global clients

DCX Systems secures orders worth Rs 45-cr from domestic, global clients

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

DCX Systems said it has received purchase orders worth approximately Rs 44.06 crore from domestic and international customers in the normal course of business.

The orders pertain to the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Separately, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, has secured purchase orders worth about Rs 1.42 crore from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

With these contracts, the total order inflow stands at around Rs 45.48 crore, reinforcing DCX Systems order book in the defence and aerospace electronics segment.

 

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing player offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and Cable Harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year on year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of DCX Systems fell 2.21% to Rs 178.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

