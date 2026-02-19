Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 1,50,385 equity shares under ESOP on 18 February 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,81,91,272 consisting of 10,40,95,636 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,84,92,042 consisting of 10,42,46,021 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

