Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 1,50,385 equity shares under ESOP on 18 February 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,81,91,272 consisting of 10,40,95,636 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,84,92,042 consisting of 10,42,46,021 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST