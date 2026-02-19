Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 1,50,385 equity shares under ESOP on 18 February 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,81,91,272 consisting of 10,40,95,636 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,84,92,042 consisting of 10,42,46,021 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

India-Sweden review ongoing collaboration in telecommunications and digital transformation

India-Sweden review ongoing collaboration in telecommunications and digital transformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance