TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

TIL hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 275.20 after the company's board will meet on 23 February 2026, to consider raising funds via different routes.

The company will raise capital by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and or combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and or any other eligible securities.

Earlier, on 16 February 2026, the companys board approved the acquisition of a 60% stake in Tulip Compression (TCPL) - a fast-growing clean energy solutions provider. The move marks the companys accelerated entry into the clean energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Established in 1944, TIL (formerly Tractors India) manufactures material handling and infrastructure equipment. Headquartered in Kolkata with a pan-India presence, it is renowned for its robust, high-quality products and innovative design.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 3.70 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 7.5% YoY to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

