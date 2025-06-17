Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

W.e.f. 15 June 2025

The Stakeholders Consultation Committee of Jet Airways (India) has approved the change of registered office of the Company from Plot No. C-68, 2nd Floor, Village Kole Kalyan, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 to Sterling Centre, 401-407, 4th Floor, Opp: Divine Child High School, Andheri Kurla Road Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai 400093 effective from 15.06.2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

