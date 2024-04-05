Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong Market edges lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session edged lower on Friday, 05 April 2024, joining a broader retreat in Asian markets, after hawkish comments from a trio of Fed policymakers as well as rising oil prices tempered bets for an interest-rate cut as early as June this year.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.18 points, or 0.01%, to 16,723.92. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 11.42 points, or 0.19%, to 5,863.57. Financial markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.
Among blue chips, WuXi Biologics slumped 4.8% to HK$13.36 while its affiliate WuXi AppTech tumbled 5.6% to HK$35.10. Alibaba Health slid 5.7% to HK$2.80 and peer JD Health lost 4.4% to HK$25.25. Longfor declined 2.5% to HK$10.20. Tencent gained 1% to HK$311.60 and food delivery platform Meituan strengthened 1.8% to HK$100.70. HSBC Holdings jumped 2.1% to HK$62.70.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Hong Kong Market closes inch higher

Indices trim gains; realty shares in demand; VIX drops 5.64%

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

Broader mkt rallies; realty shares rise for 7th day

Australia Market falls 0.56%

Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 2690 cr from its 'Godrej Reserve' project

Japan Market plunges on firmer yen, Middle East tensions

Equitas Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod for appointment of Part-time Chairman

Mphasis enters into multi-year collaboration with AWS to launch Gen AI Foundry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon