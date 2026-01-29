Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 933.33% to Rs 2.48 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 933.33% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.480.24 933 OPM %59.27-45.83 -PBDT1.290.07 1743 PBT1.14-0.08 LP NP2.65-1.27 LP
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST