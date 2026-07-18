India Cements reports turnaround Q1 performance

India Cements' consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 131.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 0.52% year on year to Rs 1,019.42 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 61.08 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 8.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 25.28 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 7.71% to Rs 961.79 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,042.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 246.17 crore (up 12.23% YoY), and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 47.63 crore (down 23.5% YoY) during the quarter under review.

India Cements is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News