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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's electronics production up around 16% in FY26

India's electronics production up around 16% in FY26

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Indias electronics production has increased from Rs. 11.32 lakh crores in FY 2024-25 to Rs. 13.11 Lakh crores in FY 2025-26 growing at a year-on-year growth rate of 15.8% in the last one year. The growth in electronics manufacturing has driven by various measures taken by the Government to promote domestic production, exports and value addition of electronic goods including mobile phones, IT Hardware and electronic components. The Government of India launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) in 2020 to boost domestic manufacturing of mobile phones in the country.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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