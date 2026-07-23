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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 6.22 crore shares as against 5.50 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of IndoMIM received bids for 6,22,22,460 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Thursday (23 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (23 July 2026) and it will close on Monday (27 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. The minimum order quantity is 30 equity shares.

The offer comprises afresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 500 crore and the offer for sale of up to 6,82,91,022 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders (6,05,24,322 by Green Meadows Investments and 54,59,000 equity shares by Anuradha Koduri) and other selling shareholders (IIT Madras 23,07,700 equity shares). Post Issue IIT Madras will hold 23,07,685 equity shares or 0.47% of post issue expanded equity on upper price band.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 400 crore towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings; and balance for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Indo-MIM on 22 July 2026, the company raised Rs 1,140.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 2,35,25,656 shares at Rs 485 per unit to 92 anchor investors.

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Indo-MIM manufactures precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. MIM is a manufacturing process merging plastic injection molding and powder metallurgy. In addition to MIM technology, it also leverages technologies such as investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection molding and metal three-dimensional (3D) printing.

Revenue from operations from outside India accounted for about 77.2% in FY25 and Revenue from operations from India stood at 22.8% in FY26.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 533 .54 crore and sales of Rs 4,192.99 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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