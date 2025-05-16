Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 194.55 points or 1.37% at 14414.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 7.93%), SKF India Ltd (up 7.21%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 7.08%),Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 6.77%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 6.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 6.13%), Rites Ltd (up 5.78%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 5.33%), Apar Industries Ltd (up 5.08%), and Zen Technologies Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (down 4.94%), Tega Industries Ltd (down 4.31%), and Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (down 4.02%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 450.02 or 0.89% at 50900.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 86.42 points or 0.56% at 15606.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45 points or 0.18% at 25017.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 205.07 points or 0.25% at 82325.67.

On BSE,2273 shares were trading in green, 868 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Mixed Market Signals: Nasdaq Dips, Dow Gains as Producer Prices Fall Unexpectedly

Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA nod for anticoagulant medication Rivaroxaban

LT Foods gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 161 cr

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 2.29%

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

