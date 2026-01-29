Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IVP standalone net profit rises 144.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 144.97 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 144.97% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales144.97129.36 12 OPM %5.973.93 -PBDT8.164.07 100 PBT6.642.60 155 NP4.631.89 145

An undervalued rupee advantageous as it offsets the impact of higher American tariffs on Indian goods: Economic Survey

India's external sector placed comfortably, Forex reserves cover over 11 months of imports

INR settles near Rs 92/$ mark; selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets weigh

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

