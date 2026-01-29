IVP standalone net profit rises 144.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 144.97 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 144.97% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

