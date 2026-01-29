IVP standalone net profit rises 144.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 144.97 croreNet profit of IVP rose 144.97% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales144.97129.36 12 OPM %5.973.93 -PBDT8.164.07 100 PBT6.642.60 155 NP4.631.89 145
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST