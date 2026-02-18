Jotindra Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 14.96 croreNet loss of Jotindra Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.9616.49 -9 OPM %1.8019.77 -PBDT0.813.50 -77 PBT0.603.25 -82 NP-0.650.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST