Key Corp standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.76% to Rs 31.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 105.53% to Rs 31.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.34% to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Key Corp rose 100.89% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.76% to Rs 31.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.