KIMS Hospitals declines after Q4 PAT falls nearly 30% YoY to Rs 65 crore

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) slipped 1.08% to Rs 1908.05 after the company reported 29.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.47 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 93.27 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose by 10% YoY to Rs 633.80 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 99.99 crore, down by 21.4% from Rs 127.27 crore in Q4 FY23.

Consolidated EBITDA declined by 2.3% YoY to Rs 153 crore and consolidated EBITDA margin fell by 300 basis points YoY to 24.1% in Q4 FY24.

Krishna Institutes average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) grew by 12.1% YoY to Rs 34,270. Average revenue per patient (ARPP) grew by 7.5% YoY to Rs 1,37,500. The company conducted 4.1 lakhs OPD consults in Q4 FY24, which higher by 7.9% on YoY basis.

For FY24, KIMS has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 310.15 crore (down 7.8% YoY) and Rs 2,498.14 crore (up 13.7% YoY), respectively.

Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said: Over all FY24 has been a clinically and financially a good year for us.

I am particularly pleased that our newly acquired units of Sunshine and Nagpur have shown good momentum. I am confident that FY25 will see robust growth with our new unit coming up at Nashik in Q1 FY25 & Thane and Bangalore units getting operationalized by the end of FY25.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It has a network of 12 hospitals and 3940 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

