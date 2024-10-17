Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte-Patil Developers spurts as sales value grows 22% YoY in Q2

Kolte-Patil Developers spurts as sales value grows 22% YoY in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Kolte-Patil Developers rallied 10.73% to Rs 434.60 after the company's sales value jumped 21.84% to Rs 770 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 632 crore in Q2 FY24.

Sales volume rose 5.1% to 1.03 million square feet in second quarter of FY25 from 0.98 million square feet in same quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's sales value and sales volume grew 8.3% and 7.29%, respectively, as compared with Q1 FY25.

Realization was at Rs 7,472 per square feet, recording a growth of 16.28% YoY and 1% QoQ due to premium projects at Life Republic (LR) and 24K projects in Baner, Pimple Nilakh and LR driving the increase.

 

Collections stood at Rs 550 crore, up 16.53% YoY, driven by robust sales and consistent and timely execution of projects. However, collections declined 10.13% on QoQ basis.

Atul Bohra, Group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers, said, I am happy to announce that we have achieved our highest-ever quarterly sales performance, a testament to the markets confidence in our offerings and execution capabilities. Our collections hit an all-time high in the first half of the year, reflecting the strong execution discipline we maintain across projects.

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

RBI Central Board Of Directors reviews current economic and financial situation

RBI Central Board Of Directors reviews current economic and financial situation

RVNL spurts on bagging Rs 270-cr contract from Maha Metro

RVNL spurts on bagging Rs 270-cr contract from Maha Metro

Pondy Oxides hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 17 cr

Pondy Oxides hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 17 cr

Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Our 24K premium luxury segment continues to gain momentum, with the 24K segment contributing 30% to our sales in Q2FY25 reflecting the demand shift toward aspirational living. Also, Life Republic township project has seen sustained volumes.

Backed by a strong pipeline of launches planned in the second half of the year, we are confident about meeting our pre-sales target of Rs. 3,500 crore for FY25. With robust industry trends supporting housing demand, especially in premium categories, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunity.

The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable and mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company has developed and constructed over 64 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of over 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 86.4% to Rs 6.23 crore on 40.3% dropped in net sales to Rs 340.75 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis on top, Jaiswal departs before lunch

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800; Auto, financials drag

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 results preview: Muted qtr expected; loan-deposit ratio eyed

Supreme court

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Amazon's new Kindle devices

Amazon unveils new range of Kindle readers, including colour display model

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon