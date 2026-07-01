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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Apar Industries Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2026.

Apar Industries Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2026.

KPIT Technologies Ltd crashed 16.40% to Rs 561.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd lost 6.96% to Rs 14600. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9449 shares in the past one month.

 

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd tumbled 6.23% to Rs 5998.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13937 shares in the past one month.

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Tata Elxsi Ltd plummeted 6.07% to Rs 3597.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18835 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd pared 5.40% to Rs 1387.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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