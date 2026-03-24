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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KS Smart Technologies rises after securing Rs 4.38 crore government order

KS Smart Technologies rises after securing Rs 4.38 crore government order

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

KS Smart Technologies rose 4% to Rs 232.60 after the company secured a purchase order worth approximately Rs 4.38 crore from Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation.

The order involves supplying and installing 2,233 LED Ultra HD televisions at Anganwadi centres in Tamil Nadu. The project falls under the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department.

The company will handle installation, testing and commissioning. It will also provide support across locations. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

KS Smart Technologies, formerly Soma Papers and Industries, offers services across areas such as virtual reality (VR)-based learning and IoT infrastructure.

 

On a standalone basis, KS Smart Technologies reported a net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in Q3 December 2025, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales stood at Rs 0.01 crore during the quarter, while no sales were reported in the same period last year.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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