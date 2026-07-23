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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 39%

Lohia Corp IPO subscribed 39%

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 56.41 lakh shares as against 1.43 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Lohia Corp received bids for 56,41,930 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (23 July 2026). The issue was subscribed to 0.39 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2026 and it closed on 27 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 404 and 425 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer consists only of an offer for sale of 25,931,407 equity shares of Rs 1 face value by promoters and other selling shareholders.

 

Of the total share for sale on OFS, about 21537437 equity shares are sold by promoters [Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia, Gaurav Lohia and a member of the promoter groupRitu Lohia] and balance 4393970 equity shares are sold by other selling shareholders [Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia, and Anuja Lohia].

Lohia Corp is a leading global manufacturer of technical textile machinery, specializing in equipment for polypropylene (PP) and HDPE woven fabric and sacks (raffia). The company offers end-to-end solutions across the raffia production chain, including tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, and recycling equipment. It holds a 15.4% share of the global woven raffia machinery market and a 40.7% share in India (FY25), exports to around 100 countries, and operates six manufacturing facilities across India, the US, and Italy. Backed by strong in-house R&D with 127 granted patents worldwide, Lohia Corp is well-positioned to benefit from the growing global and Indian technical textiles market.

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Ahead of the IPO, Lohia Corp, on 22 July 2026, raised Rs 492.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 425 each to 27 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 193.45 crore and sales of Rs 1,717 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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