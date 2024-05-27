Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.43% to Rs 160.02 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 49.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 657.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 48.89% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 160.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.