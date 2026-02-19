Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

TIL Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and Pavna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 19.17% to Rs 230 at 09:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 910 shares in the past one month.

 

TIL Ltd soared 17.40% to Rs 269.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2730 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd surged 13.21% to Rs 839. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6899 shares in the past one month.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd advanced 12.54% to Rs 3.23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5685 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd rose 11.58% to Rs 26.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21458 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

